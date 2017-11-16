From nod to establishment of NAA to boosting facilities for judiciary, 10 key decisions taken by Narendra Modi Cabinet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI)

The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its nod to many important schemes on Thursday afternoon. The Cabinet gave its approval for the creation of posts of Chairman and Technical Members of the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) under GST, following up immediately on the recent sharp reduction in the GST rates of a large number of items of mass consumption. It also approved the continuation of Anganwadi Services, Scheme for Adolescent Girls, Child Protection Services and National Crèche Scheme from 1.4.2017 to 30.11.2018 with an outlay of over Rs 41,000 crore. These are the sub-schemes under Umbrella Scheme ‘Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS)’. Here are 10 big decisions taken by Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Thursday:

1. The Cabinet was apprised of the Agreement between the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) and the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB) on Scientific and Technological Cooperation for mutual benefit in the areas of science, technology, agriculture, etc. This agreement was signed with an aim of identifying, assessing, developing and commercializing globally competitive technologies from India and Belarus.

2. An approval was given for the creation of posts of NAA. The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) was formed by the government with an aim to ensure that the benefits of implementation of GST in terms of lower prices of the goods and services reach the consumers.

3. The ongoing Anganwadi Services, Scheme for Adolescent Girls, Child Protection Services and National Crèche Scheme will be continued and expanded in a phased manner. The National Creche Scheme will continue to be implemented in 23,555 creches while the approval for National Nutrition Mission shall be obtained separately.

4. The Cabinet also approved the proposal of Ministry of Railways to move a Resolution in both the Houses of Parliament adopting Railway Convention Committee (2014)’s recommendations that for the year 2016-17, purely as a one-time move, the Rate of Dividend payable by Railways to the General Revenues be waived off.

5. In a major boost for infrastructure, the Cabinet approved the continuation of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for Development of Infrastructure Facilities for Judiciary beyond 12th Five Year Plan i.e. from 01.04.2017 to 31.03.2020 to be implemented in a Mission Mode through National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms with an estimated outlay of Rs.3,320 crore.

6. Apart from this, it also approved the setting up of an on-line monitoring system with geo-tagging by the Department of Justice enabling data collection on progress, completion of court halls and residential units under construction, including for future projects as well as better asset management and formulation of norms and specification of court halls and residential units to be constructed under Scheme for implementation throughout the country for future.

7. The Cabinet believes that this scheme will increase the availability of a suitable number of Court Halls and Residential Accommodations for Judges / Judicial Officers of District and Subordinate Courts all over the country including at District, Sub-District, Taluka, Tehsil and Gram Panchayat and Village levels, eventually improving the performance of the Judiciary across the country.

8. The Cabinet also approved the increase in the carpet area of houses eligible for interest subsidy under the Credit-Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) for the Middle Income Group (MIG) under Pradhan MantriAwasYojana (Urban).

9. It gave its approval for deputation of Group ‘A’ officers of Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and other Ministries, with Telecommunication and Information Technology background, to Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd. (TCIL).

10. Lastly, it gave the approval for signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Poland for the Promotion of Civil Aviation Cooperation. The MoU will be signed on behalf of the two countries after its approval by the two Governments. The MoU would be for a term of five years.