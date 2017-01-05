From jobs, start-ups, now Narendra Modi government moves towards ‘ease of doing science’

The presentation on “Science and Technology,” focused on areas such as improved opportunity and access for learning, jobs and start-ups; and “ease of doing science.” (Reuters image)

Three Groups of Secretaries have presented ideas for transformative change in different areas of governance to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The presentation on “Science and Technology,” focused on areas such as improved opportunity and access for learning, jobs and start-ups; and “ease of doing science.” Various subjects, including citizen centric service delivery, digital inclusion, innovation, and simplification of laws, figured in the presentation on “Governance.”

The presentation on “Energy and Environment” included suggestions related to various energy sources, and energy efficiency.

Earlier, a Group of Secretaries, set up by PM Narendra Modi to make proposals for improvement in specific sectors had presented its ideas on Transport and Communications. As a follow-up to the Prime Minister’s exhortation, Groups of Secretaries to the Government of India, today began the second of round of presentations on ideas for transformative change in various areas of governance, a PMO statement said. The first such set of eight presentations had been made in January 2016. Nine such presentations are envisaged this time, the statement said.

Union Ministers and officials from the NITI Aayog were also present on the occasion. A total of four presentations on various governance related themes have now been made in the current series, out of the total of nine scheduled to be made.