From India-Uruguay Customs agreement to proposed 2nd Diplomatic Enclave; here are key decisions taken by Narendra Modi cabinet today

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an agreement between India and Uruguay regarding cooperation and mutual assistance in Customs issues. In another decision, the cabinet also approved transfer of land from Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to Land and Development Office for development of proposed second Diplomatic Enclave in the national capital. The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

“The agreement will help in the availability of relevant information for prevention and investigation of Customs offences. The agreement is also expected to facilitate trade and ensure efficient clearance of goods traded between the countries,” an official statement said. The draft agreement takes care of Indian Customs’ concerns and requirements, particularly in exchange of information on the correctness of the Customs value declared, authenticity of certificates of origin of goods and description of the goods traded between the two countries.