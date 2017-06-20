From Gurgaon to Greater Noida: Woman gangraped in moving car

The woman, who belonged to Bharatpur in Rajasthan, said she had been walking near her residence in Sohna on Monday night when she was pulled into a car by the men. (Reuters)

A 35-year-old woman was abducted from Gurgaon and thrown out of a car in Greater Noida early today after being allegedly gangraped for hours by three men as they drove through the National Capital Region, police said. Echoing the horror of the IMT Manesar gangrape less than a month ago, the woman was found outside ‘Chacha Ka Restaurant’ at Greater Noida’s Golf Links, a long distance away from where she had been abducted, at about 4 am. The woman was picked up from Sohna in Gurgaon at 8.45 pm yesterday and flung out of the Swift car several hours later, police said. She shared the story of what happened with locals who informed police in Gautambudh Nagar. “Some beer bottles were also found from the spot which indicates that the accused persons were inebriated at the time,” a senior Greater Noida police officer told PTI. The police took her for a medical examination. “We are in the process of recording her statements,” the officer said.

The woman, who belonged to Bharatpur in Rajasthan, said she had been walking near her residence in Sohna on Monday night when she was pulled into a car by the men. She said they started molesting her and took turns to rape her in the moving car for at least four to five hours. After driving through Delhi, they reached Greater Noida where they threw her out in a dark spot before escaping. They also allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she approached the police. The woman had come Gurgaon 10 to 15 days earlier and was staying with her family in Sohna area. “We have taken the details from SSP Gautambudh Nagar, Love Kumar. A team of the Gautambudh Nagar police is arriving in Gurgaon to examine the sequence of the crime. We are examining wheather they lodged a zero FIR in this regard. We are assisting Noida police and are investigating the matter,” Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar told PTI.

Police teams are examining the CCTV footage of major roads in the NCR region to get some clues, he added. No arrests have been made as yet. On May 29, a woman was allegedly abducted and gangraped in Gurgaon’s Manesar area and her nine-month-old baby killed to smother her cries. She, too, was left on the roadside after about four hours. The incidents underscore that women continue to vulnerable in the region, more than four years after the Dec 16, 2012 gangrape and murder of physiotherapy intern Jyoti Pandey. The incident highlights that police patrolling continues to be poor, particularly during the night in places like Gurgaon and Gautambudh Nagar.