From Gau, Ganga to Goddess Gayatri, what Yogi Adityanath said at cow vigilantes meet in Lucknow

Making a strong pitch to protect cows, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the only way “to protect Indian culture is to protect gau (cows), Ganga, and (goddess) Gayatri.” Speaking at India’s first national convention of cow vigilantes (gau rakshaks) in Lucknow, Adityanath said that the community which can protect this heritage will survive. “Otherwise there will be a huge crisis of identity,” he added as per the Hindustan Times.

Listing his achievements, Adityanath said only seven months after coming to power, the government has cracked down on illegal slaughterhouses and recovered 33,000 hectares of grazing land. It is the first government in Uttar Pradesh to do that, he added. Making an appeal to the people, he said, the working style of protecting cows shouldn’t cause aggravation in society, the report said.

The chief minister outlined that the biggest problem currently faced by cows in UP is that people have abandoned them. He also asked the gau-rakshaks to find a solution to it. “The problem is not that people will smuggle cows. Or that people will illegally kill cows The problem is that everywhere you look, people have abandoned their cows,” he said as per the report. CM Adityanath has asked the people to make sure that every family in a village takes responsibility for their cows whether they are yielding milk or not.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath warned law-breakers of strict action if they took law into their hands. Issuing an oblique warning to members of “gau-rakshaks” brigade and “anti-Romeo squad”, the chief minister said that he will not compromise with law and order at any cost. “I am committed to fulfill the dreams of our people to make Uttar Pradesh the best-ruled state in the country. We will not compromise with law and order and those who violate law won’t be spared”, he added.