From finding alcohol references in Sanskrit texts to reporting on revolutions, authors and theatre director talk about most challenging projects at JLF

British author and photographer Christopher Sykes had just shot Hasketh Racing, a Formula One racing team, when he received an offer to photograph the 1975 US tour of the Rolling Stones. Sykes was 27 years old then and the Stones were wild horses. “Hey Chris, it’s the first time you are on a tour,” Mick Jagger called out to Sykes one day. “It’s not country life, you know,” the Stones frontman teased the young photographer, who was travelling with the band. The Stones sang Honky Tonk Women, Gimme Shelter and Brown Sugar during the over two-month-long tour. “My Stones favourite is Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” says Sykes of the song from that tour. Sykes’ shooting of the Stones was published as a limited-edition book titled Tota 75 in 2010. “If you have £300 to waste, buy it,” he joked about the high price of the book at the recently-concluded 10th Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), adding unabashedly, “It is the best book on a rock ‘n’ roll tour.”

Reporting revolutions

Like Sykes, American journalist Robert F Worth, too, had just finished a long stint as The New York Times’ Beirut bureau chief and returned home when his editor told him to get back on the plane. “It was the end of 2010 and the Arab Spring had just started,” says Worth, now with The New York Times Magazine. He went back and threw himself into the middle of the protests happening in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Syria. It was a rollercoaster ride, he says. “Those days, between the time you went to bed and woke up the next morning, the world could change.” After the revolution, he sat down to write his experiences into a book, A Rage for Order: The Middle East in Turmoil, from Tahrir Square to ISIS, which was published last year.

Analysing alcohol

James McHugh, an assistant professor of religion at the University of South California, also published a book, Sandalwood and Carrion: Smell in Indian Religion and Culture, in 2016. It was during his research for the book that McHugh found Sanskrit texts on drinking by the royalty in India. “The references were about parties and private affairs of kings and queens regarding drinking,” says the Sanskrit scholar, who studied philosophy in Cambridge and Sanskrit at Oxford and Harvard. “I decided to find out more about it.” He has been at it for the past four years now. “It has turned out into a bigger project than I thought.” At one point in time, McHugh says, India had more varieties of alcoholic drinks than even Europe or China. His book on the history of alcohol and drinking in India until the 13th century will come out at the end of 2018 or early 2019, he says.

Contemplating cultures

Briton Tim Supple is not new to the JLF. The theatre director has come to the festival twice before. In 2006, he even brought his Shakespearean production, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, with only Indian actors, for a tour of the country. “I tend to go on journeys understanding cultures other than one’s own,” says Supple, who finds both William Shakespeare and eastern epics “full of big stories”. He is already working on his next play, King Lear, which will debut in 2019 and will have actors from India, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Turkey and Africa. Would he want to rewrite Shakespeare to suit contemporary times? “No, my job is to bring him to light, not rewrite him,” he says, adding, “I don’t worry about contemporary times. Everything has echoes.”

