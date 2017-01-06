From demonetisation to Uttar Pradesh polls; here’re key issues that could feature at BJP national executive meet beginning today

Ahead of the Assembly elections in five states, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, a two-day BJP national executive meet will begin in Delhi on Friday morning. (Reuters image)

Ahead of the Assembly elections in five states, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, a two-day BJP national executive meet will begin in Delhi on Friday morning. With a united opposition mounting tremendous pressure on the Narendra Modi government over an array of issues, chiefly demonetisation and time of presentation of union budget. But reports said that BJP will back PM Modi’s much-debated decision and is likely to hail the move as “an important step” in its “war against black money and corruption”. The top BJP brass is also expected to target the opposition over its attack on the government for advancing the Budget Session of Parliament and may project it as yet another attempt by the Congress and the other rival parties to derail Modi’s “pro-poor” agenda.

It is expected that, the ruling party at the centre will utilise the occasion to burnish its pro-poor and pro-weak credentials by citing several government schemes, including the recent sops announced by PM Narendra Modi. Amit Shah and other top leaders will look into the preparedness for the assembly elections. BJP chief Amit Shah will deliver the inaugural address while PM Modi is set to give the valedictory speech.

It has been learned that two resolutions, one political and the other economic, are likely to be passed at the meet. The army’s surgical strikes last year to target terror launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) that rattled Pakistan, could also find a mention at the meeting.

With the mood in the saffron camp optimistic following the prime minister’s huge rally in Lucknow recently and what it believes to be a positive public response to the currency ban, the party is expected to project the opposition’s criticism of the exercise as an attempt to protect the corrupt. The party will also closely monitor the development within Samajwadi Party ranks and Yadav clan.

BJP’s central election committee is likely to announce the names of party candidates after the auspicious ‘Makar Sankranti’ which falls on January 14.

