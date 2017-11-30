From December 1, book Railways tickets through BHIM UPI app

PM Narendra Modi’s Digital India scheme has received yet another booster shot as the BHIM UPI app to book tickets on Indian Railways was rolled out today.

PM Narendra Modi’s Digital India scheme has received yet another booster shot as the BHIM UPI app to book tickets on Indian Railways was rolled out today. The process will start from December 1. The payment through BHIM for booking of e-tickets on IRCTC website has already been implemented. Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is a mobile app developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), based on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Payment through BHIM app entails some charges levied by banks and NCPI (National Payments Corporation of India). Through this step the Railways want to move towards cashless economy and offer better customer experience. The Railways in its official statement said,”Through this the hassles of cash collection and handling would diminish substantially and reconcilation and settlement will be simplified.” However, not only Railways but passengers would benefit from this initiative as tickets can be purchased at the station or from home with no tension of paying through cash. As UPI is supported by many banks it will be easy to handle and will also offer passengers a great experience while buying tickets.

The process of payment / booking is as follows:

Step 1: Go to the ticket counter and tell the destination station details and total number of passengers to the man behind the window.

Step 2: After entering details the counter person will select UPI as payment option and will ask the customer to provide their Virtual Payment Address (VPA).

Step 3: The counter person will enter the VPA to initiate the transaction.

Step 4: The customer will receive payment request on his/her BHIM app to make payment. Passenger will need to accept the payment request and passenger’s linked account will be debited.

Step 5: Once the transaction is successful, the counter person will print the ticket for the customer.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing and merchant payments under one umbrella. It also caters to the “Peer to Peer” collect request which can be scheduled and paid as per requirement and convenience.