From cow exhaling oxygen to Ganesha’s plastic surgery, here are 5 outrageously unscientific statements made by BJP leaders

Cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen. Yes, this is what Rajasthan’s Education Minister Vasudev Devnani claimed while he was addressing the public at the Hingonia Goshala during an Akshay Patra Foundation event on Saturday. The minister said that the cow was the only animal in existence which takes in oxygen and releases the same. He further added that there was no need to understand the scientific significance of the animal but asked the people present to ensure that the message reached everyone. according to IE, the education minister’s claim about cows inhaling and exhaling oxygen completely goes against the UN Food and Agricultural Organisation reports in 2006, which had stated that all livestock, including cows, were responsible for the release of huge amounts of GHG emissions through their digestive systems and manure decay. According to the report, livestock generates more greenhouse emissions, measured in Co2 equivalent, which is 18% more than transport.

Now, while that does sound awfully ridiculous, it is not surprising to many who have seen worse in the last few years. Here is a list of questionable statements the Bhartiya Janta Party leaders have gone on to say during various public addresses:

1. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during a public address dropped a pearl of wisdom and said that when an American observatory speaks of a solar eclipse, the whole of media becomes excited but if you consult the pundit next door, he would open a ‘panchang’ and enlighten you about solar eclipses hundreds of years ago and hundred years into the future.

2. In another public gathering, speaking about healthcare facilities in modern India, the Prime Minister expressed his pride at the marvels India had achieved in the field of Medical science. In a gathering that consisted a crowd of doctors and other medical professionals, the PM said that the entire country has read about how Karna was not born from his mother’s womb; which he said, inevitably meant that Genetic Science was present during that time.

3. In the same meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the example of Hindu God ‘Ganesha’ and said that there must have been a plastic surgeon at the time who had expertly attached an elephant’s head to the God’s body.

4. Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh, at a gathering of agricultural scientists and farmers, said that with the help of Rajyog, a farmer’s confidence should be increased so that he would be able to face dire circumstances like global warming and climate change. He further added that the idea behind ‘yogic’ farming was planting the seeds of positive thinking and enhance the potency of seed through the rays of ‘Parmatma Shakti’.

5. Uttarakhand’s former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that lakhs of years ago, Sage Kanada had conducted a nuclear test.

Honourary mentions:

Two of the BJP rules states- Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat had recruited Dinananth Batra to advise on textbooks. In thousand of these books made available to kids in Gujarat, it was claimed that cars had been invented in ancient India. It was apparently called ‘anasgva rath’, meaning a chariot without horses. One of these textbooks, foreword by the then CM Narendra Modi had claimed that ancient Yogis had a better and more handy version of the television before J.L Baird had actually invented it. As reported by IE, the text reads, “Indian rishis using their yoga vidya would attain Divya Drishti. There is no doubt that the invention of television goes back to this.”

Now, while its is long standing debate as to why mythology cannot be considered as actual history and magic as unexplained science, it must be remembered that such statements have the ability to cripple the minds of young ones who have just begun to learn. And as we can see, the effects of such delusional education do last a lifetime.