From cease of doing business to where is the business, Congress barbs at PM Modi on World Bank rankings

Congress has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP over the latest Ease of Doing Business rankings published by World Bank yesterday. The party has virtually rejected India’s improvement in Ease of Doing Business rankings and said this would not change the reality. In a stinging attack, the Congress said PM Modi’s ‘policy adventurism’ and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s ‘adhocism’ have caused economic misery.

Terming Jaitley the ‘worst finance minister’ of the country, Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that reports presented by ‘spin doctor’ Jaitley would not change the reality driven by ‘disastrous’ demonetisation and ‘failed’ Goods and Services Tax (GST). The Congress has also said ‘ease of doing business’ has become ‘cease of doing business’ for micro, small and medium enterprises under the Modi government.

As per the World Bank’s doing business report 2018, India’s rank improved to 100th from 130th last year out of 190 countries. FM Jaitley said that India was the only major country named for taking structural reform in the World Bank’s report. Surjewala said the biggest jump India got in the ease of doing business was on taxation reforms, and added that taking India into the top 50 countries on ease of doing business ranking was doable. Surjewala also accused Jaitley of missing important facts about India’s economy such as the GDP growth rate falling for six straight quarters. The International Monetary Fund expects the economy to grow 6.7% this year — slower than China, Surjewala said.

Congrats India for better ease of doing business ranking! But data shows cease of doing business got a bigger jump because of Modinomics pic.twitter.com/USNJmDJuyp — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 31, 2017

