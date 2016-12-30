From ‘butchers cannot be preachers’ to ‘PM presides, Team decides’, here’s how Venkaiah Naidu taunted Rahul Gandhi

As the war of words continues, Parliamentary Affairs Minister M Venkaiah Naidu’s punchy one-liners and anecdotes have grabbed the eyeballs. (Reuters)

"During UPA, it was PM presides, Madam or Boy decides. Now PM presides, Team decides," he has said. Dubbing the note ban policy as 'an anti-scam vaccine', Naidu said "India has changed, though Congress has not changed. Demonetisation is yajna but asuras try to disturb peace during the yajna."

Earlier, Naidu also took jibe Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s earthquake remark saying a previous quake had brought the strength of his party from 440 to 44 in the Lok Sabha. “Simply by verbal threatening, If I speak there will be an earthquake, what example is this? What sort of message do you want to convey to the people, that there will be an earthquake in the Parliament. After an earthquake, Congress came down from 440 to 44,” Naidu said.

Before that, Naidu lashed out at Congress, saying the party and its allies do not want Parliament to function and were shying away from a debate on demonetisation as the poor look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “messiah” after the decision.

Taking Congress and Left parties head on over their protests against demonetisation, Naidu had said they have been cut off from the people and marginalised. “It is evident that the so-called ‘akrosh’ of Congress is not genuine since it has no justification to be angry on the issue of demonetisation. It is plain and simple. How can any party be angry when the people clearly demonstrated to bear with short term pains for long term gains. Congress is cut off from the pulse of the people and they will pay even more heavily for their folly of such false demonstration,” the Information and Broadcasting Minister had said.

Apart from commenting over demonetisation, Naidy has time to time mounted counteroffensives against Congress over an array of issues.

Some asuras are always trying to disturb the peace during the yagna. But this Prime Minister is determined.(2/2) — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) December 30, 2016

When Congress accused the Modi government of ‘murdering democracy’ by imposing President’s rule in Uttarakhand, Naidu shot back, saying “Congress, which dismissed more than 100 non-congress governments right from E M S Namboodiripad, under article 356, is now criticizing BJP. Ridiculous!” Naidu also said, ‘Butchers cannot be preachers’.