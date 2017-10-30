From Atkana, Latkana and Bhatkana, how PM Narendra Modi blasted Congress performance in Karnataka; All you need to know

Prime Minister Modi gave a no holds barred speech where he blamed Congress for being incompetent. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at a public gathering in Karnataka lashed out at Congress saying that the party is separated from the hopes and aspirations of the people of India and ‘is speaking the language used in Pakistan’, reports The Indian Express.

Prime Minister Modi gave a no holds barred speech where he blamed Congress for being incompetent and said, “Development projects stalled since the Congress rule are being completed now. Congress only believed in ‘Atkana’, ‘Latkana’ and ‘Bhatkana’.” On Bidar-Kalburgi new railway line, Modi said that the work which should have taken 3 years took 20 years to be completed adding that the country has no hope from Congress in terms of development. On the Doklam surgical strike opposed by the opposition, the PM said that Congress could not stomach the issue while it was a matter of pride for the entire country and instead of respecting the sacrifice of the brave “the same Congress people are spreading fake news about Doklam. They are separated from the hopes and aspirations of the country.”

In his prolonged attack, he sent a strong message to Congress senior leader P. Chidambaram’s statement made in Rajkot where he spoke for greater autonomy in the Jammu and Kashmir valley. In the speech, Chidambaram said, “When they ask for azadi, most people — I am not saying all — an overwhelming majority want autonomy.” The PM blasted saying, “Those in power until yesterday have suddenly taken a U-turn and are shamelessly raising their voice for autonomy in Kashmir. Those doing politics over the lives of martyrs cannot be expected to develop India. They have no shame in doing this. The Congress must give an answer for this. The mother who lost her son and the sister who lost her brother and the children of soldiers who fought to protect Kashmir are asking questions and the Congress shamelessly uses the language of the separatists in Kashmir and the language used in Pakistan,” says The Indian Express.

“When we’re fighting corruption, Congress has become insensitive. When Gujarat was flooded, their ministers were sitting in Bengaluru,” Express quoted him saying. Modi stressed that his party and administration have been trying to eradicate it whereas the opposition has been acting insensitively.