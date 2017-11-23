From Aadhaar to NCERT, Yogi Adityanath government’s new policy for UP Madrasas 

The UP government had launched a portal of UP Madrasa Board that month for online registration of the over 19,000 recognised and 560 aided madrasas in the state. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government is now tightening its norms specified for madrasas in the state. A move that was launched in August by the state government, that claimed that it is for the purpose to modernise madrasas, prevail transparency and digitisation in the Muslim educational institution, after complaints of irregularities. The UP government had launched a portal of UP Madrasa Board that month for online registration of the over 19,000 recognised and 560 aided madrasas in the state.

As per The Indian Express, now students in the 60-year-old three-storeyed Madrasa Ziaul Uloom located in Purana Gorakhpur have been asked to show their aadhaar cards by the madrasa authorities. Hafiz Nazirul Hasan, a teacher in the madrasa said, “Ek toh Muslim hain, upar se madrasa chalate hain (for one, we are Muslim, and then we also run a madrasa). What if they link any of our students to terror? There could be false accusations, inspections and raids. We are careful now. We ask for Aadhaar cards and even talk to their homes before admitting students.” Although none of the madrasas in Gorakhpur has been raided since the Yogi government came to power in March, still an underdeveloped fear persists.

Apart from the anxiety and insecurity, the madrasas are also feeling left out under the UP government. As per the report, in September the government stopped aid to 46 madrasas after a probe that apparently suggested they were not functioning within the required parameters. In October, it announced that NCERT books would be incorporated in the madrasa syllabus. Principal Misbahi of the Madrasa Ziaul Uloom said that they are asked about the number of rooms in the madrasa as well as their measurements. As per reports, in September this year, the State had asked the madrasas to upload details regarding their classrooms, a number of teachers along with the Aadhaar card numbers and account details of the faculty members on its web portal.

Mohammad Iliyas, who works in the Madrasa Ziaul Uloom’s administration says that there is no similar inspection of schools, even where only very few children study, or which lack proper buildings, but it happens in madrasas. “Help us, if you want us to modernise. But you can’t do it by targeting us”, teacher Hafiz Nazirul Hasan was quoted saying by IE. Hasan added that the madrasa needs computers, operators and regular salaries. At least madrasas like ours, where there are regular teaching and students, must not be starved of funds” says Salim Ahmad, who teaches science.