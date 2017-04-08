From 20 kg of hilsa for Pranab Mukherjee to silk sari for Narendra Modi’s mother, gifts rain on Indian leaders from Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Hasina will give her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, a leather office bag set, four kilograms of kalojam and rosgolla, two kilograms of sandesh and four kilograms of yogurt. (Reuters)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day-long state visit to India, has brought with her gifts for the Indian leadership, including the President and the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Hasina has brought a Panjabi pair of silk pyjamas, artworks, a dinner set, a leather bag set, four kilogram of kalojam and rosgolla, two kilogram sandesh, 20 kilogram of hilsa and two kilograms of yogurt for Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. Earlier there was report, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will not be able to bring hilsa from Bangladesh because Dhaka and Kolkata are working to save the river water fish, hilsa.

Bangladesh Foreign Ministry sources were quoted by the Daily Star as saying that there was also a silk sari as gift for the Indian President’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee. She would also be presenting a dinner set, a leather bag, two kilograms of rosgolla and kalojam and one kilogram of sandesh to Indian Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari.

Also watch:

Prime Minister Hasina will give her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, a leather office bag set, four kilograms of kalojam and rosgolla, two kilograms of sandesh and four kilograms of yogurt. She has also bought a Rajshahi silk sari for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother.

Prime Minister Hasina will gift a a Rajshahi silk sari, a tea set, two kilograms of rosgolla and kalojam, one kilogram of sandesh and two kilograms of yogurt to Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

She would give West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a Benarasi sari, two kilograms of rosgolla and kalojam, one kilogram of sandesh and two kilograms of yogurt.

Prime Minister Hasina will be presenting a silver boat each for Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, State Minister for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh and State Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo.

Prime Minister Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Friday to kickstart her four-day state visit to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his Bangladeshi counterpart at the Technical area of Palam Airport.

“Delighted to welcome H.E. Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on her State Visit to India. PM Sheikh Hasina and I are determined to take the relationship between our nations to a new level,” Prime Minister tweeted.

Officials from Prime Minister Hasina’s entourage took selfies with Prime Minister Modi.

The two leaders are expected to hold official talks on a range of issues including an inter-governmental agreement on civil nuclear energy.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, India and Bangladesh may sign around 33 deals and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on trade and commerce, economy and connectivity, and on defence related issues.