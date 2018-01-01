Fringe Tamil outfit opposes Rajinikanth’s entry into politics

Rajinikanth had yesterday announced his much-speculated entry into politics, saying he would launch a party before the next state Assembly polls. (PTI)

Citing Rajinikanth’s non-Tamil roots, a fringe outfit has opposed the superstar’s entry into politics, saying “only sons of the soil” should govern Tamil Nadu. “Only sons of the soil should govern the state and we will be opposing him,” Naam Tamizhar party chief Seeman said. No major political party in Tamil Nadu, including the AIADMK and the DMK, has opposed Rajinikanth’s entry into politics on the grounds of his non-Tamil roots. Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, rechristened Rajinikanth on screen, was born in Karnataka on December 12, 1950. “There is nothing for him to do here. Sons of the soil are working here based on a constructive action plan,” Seeman told reporters here. “There is no problem in Ayya (Tamil equivalent of sir) Rajinikanth acting in 10 more films. However, there is an issue in him becoming chief minister and governing us,” Seeman, noted for his rabble rousing speeches, said yesterday. “It is my right to rule my land. I will be a slave if someone else rules… We are not ready to lead a life of slaves.”

On the view that it is the democratic right of any Indian to start a political party, he sought to know how such a right was being spoken of only in Tamil Nadu. Rajinikanth had yesterday announced his much-speculated entry into politics, saying he would launch a party before the next state Assembly polls. Espousing a new line of “spiritual politics,” the 67- year-old actor, said his yet-to-be named party would contest all 234 seats in the next Assembly polls, due in 2021.

The party would be launched ahead of the state election at “an appropriate time”, he told his fans yesterday at the conclusion of a six-day-long photo-session meet. Rajinikanth’s announcement evoked mixed reactions, with the ruling AIADMK and the DMK indicating that the development would not affect them.

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and actors Kamal Hassan and Amitabh Bachchan welcomed his political debut.