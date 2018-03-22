Fresh twist in Jayalalithaa death probe! Apollo chairman Prathap Reddy says all cameras at hospital were turned off during former CM’s stay

Amma was the only patient occupying the 24-bed intensive care unit.

In a big twist in the Jayalalithaa death probe, Apollo Hospital chairman Prathap C Reddy today revealed that all CCTV cameras in the hospital were switched off during the tenure of hospitalisation of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister. Speaking to media, Reddy said that all CCTV cameras in Apollo Hospitals were turned off during the 75-day hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa before her death on December 5, 2016. He also revealed that Amma was the only patient occupying the 24-bed intensive care unit. Reddy made his comments on the sidelines of a press conference of the Apollo International Colorectal Symposium 2018. Speaking to reporters, Reddy further said that the hospital had submitted all relevant documents to the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of inquiry probing her death.

