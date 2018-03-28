Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal: Now, FIR against AAP MLA Narayan Dutt for abusing lady officer over phone

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Badarpur Narayan Dutt Sharma has been booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly threatening a lady officer over the phone. (File Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Badarpur Narayan Dutt Sharma has been booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly threatening a lady officer over the phone. According to police, the woman filed a complaint against Sharma, alleging that he used abusive and threatening language. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that police received a handwritten complaint by the officer following which an FIR was registered under IPC sections 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 506 (threatening) at Badarpur police station.

Biswal said that the incident took place on March 17. The woman officer is working with the ICDS project in Badarpur under the Department of Women and Child Development.

This is not the first time that Sharma has been booked by the police. Last year, he was booked after a South Delhi Municipal Corporation officer filed an assault complaint against him. The complainant, an assistant engineer, had claimed that Sharma had assaulted him and others and also obstructed officials from discharging their duty.

Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government in Delhi, it has mainly been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Last month, AAP lawmakers had allegedly assaulted Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence over approval of an advertisement claiming a decline in corruption under the AAP regime.