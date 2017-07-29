Fresh areas in Jajpur, Kendrapara, Dhenakanal districts inundated

The flood situation remained unchanged in Balasore district. (PTI)

Fresh areas of Jajpur, Kendrapara and Dhenkanal districts were inundated today prompting authorities to rush Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) for rescue operations. The flood situation remained unchanged in Balasore district. About 130 villages have been inundated in the current spate of flood and over 1,50000 people affected. Sources in the special relief commissioner’s office said the water level in Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers rose after the sluice gates of Rengali reservoir were opened and the flood water today entered into villages of Jajpur, Kendrapara and Dhenkanal districts. The blocks inundated were Binjharpur, Bari and Dharmasala in Jajpur district, Kamakshyanagar and Bhuban block in Dhenkanal district and Pattamundai block in Kendrapara district, SRC office sources said.

“ODRAF team rescued at least 30 people from the flood waters Bari block of Jajpur district,” SRC B P Sethi said adding that rescue operation was also carried out at Mirzapur under the block. As the water level of Brahmani river at Jenapur rose to 22.60 meters against the danger level of 23 meters and is still rising, the administration has launched rescue and relief operation in Jajpur, Kendrapara and Dhenkanal districts, the SRC office said. Though the water level declined in Subarnarekha river at Jamsolaghat and Rajghat, the flood water continued to stand at 5 feet in above 80 villages of Balasore district. As a result miseries of people in Baliapal and Bhograi blocks of Balasore district remained unchanged.

The administrations of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Kendrapada districts are kept on alert to meet the situation, the SRC said. The authorities of Hirakud reservoir opened 12 sluice gates where 2,02,691 cusecs of water were released against an inflow of 1,04,024 cusecs to it. The water level in it at 12 noon was 607.62 feet as against the full reservoir level of 630 feet, the water resources department sources said.