Freedom fighters had dreamt of India without casteism, regionalism, illiteracy, says Yogi Adityanath

UP Governor Ram Naik and UP CM Yogi Adityanath share a laugh on the occasion of ‘Smriti Samaroh’ in the memory of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, in Lucknow. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said freedom fighters had dreamt of a free India — bereft of casteism, regionalism and illiteracy. “The dream of the freedom fighters and great men of a free India was that of a country without casteism, regionalism or illiteracy…where there would be freedom to take decisions, but within the framework of the Constitution,” he said during his address at a function on freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak here. The chief minister said those communities, which failed to preserve their history, would also not be able to defend their geography. Lauding the role of Tilak and his slogan — “Swaraj mera janmsiddh adhikar hai aur main ise lekar rahoonga” (freedom is my birthright and I will achieve it) — he said great men took up challenges and provided a direction to the society through their struggles. Stressing that the function was important as it was organised on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat” resolution, the chief minister said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra today for strengthening the cultural ties between the two states.

Adityanath also lauded a young Muslim girl from Meerut, who made her mark in Bhagavad Gita recital, saying, “She has opened the eyes of those who create divisions in the society.” Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ram Naik said Tilak had connected the people of the country and that he had organised Ganesh Mahotsav and Shivaji Jayanti in Mumbai for the purpose. “There is a long association between the people of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra…Mumbai became the economic capital of the country also because of the labour of the people of Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present on the occasion, stressed on inculcating the spirit of nationalism in the youth, besides making them self-sufficient. The new generation needed to be made aware of the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters, Fadnavis said. Referring to the MoU, he said the people of Uttar Pradesh had an important contribution in the development of Maharashtra and hoped that the pact would ensure a cultural exchange between the two states in the future.

Earlier, a 30-year-old man, identified as Shyamji Mishra of Sonebhadra district, tried to jump in front of Adityanath’s cavalcade as it arrived at the venue of the function. He was overpowered by the security personnel and taken to a police station. Mishra told the police that he took the step to draw the chief minister’s attention towards the illegal mining going on in the state.