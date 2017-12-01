Freedom fighter Saraswati Tripathy passes away

She was suffering from old age related ailments. Saraswati Tripathy had met Mahatma Gandhi at Beraboi Ashram in Puri district and joined the freedom struggle.

Prominent Gandhian and freedom fighter Saraswati Tripathy today passed away at the age of 89, family sources said. Saraswati Tripathy, wife of late freedom fighter Brundaban Tripathy is survived by four sons and a daughter.

She was suffering from old age related ailments. Saraswati Tripathy had met Mahatma Gandhi at Beraboi Ashram in Puri district and joined the freedom struggle. She was supervising the activities at Thakar Bapa Ashram at Balipadia village in Jajpur district till her last breath.

Odisha’s health minister Pratap Jena, OPCC president Prasad Harichandan, Government chief whip Amar Prasad Satpathy and many others condoled the demise of Saraswati Tripathy.