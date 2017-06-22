Free tea, coffee on Yamuna Expressway soon, courtesy Jaypee Infratech; here is why

RITES report said that a majority of the accidents on the expressway take place between 1 AM and 5 AM as drivers fall asleep while driving. (Source: Indian Express)

In a bid to reduce the number of accidents on the Yamuna Expressway, Jaypee Infratech, the concessionaire of the expressway has been instructed to offer free tea and coffee to drivers on the expressway at night. The decision was taken after Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) report said that a majority of the accidents on the expressway take place between 1 AM and 5 AM as drivers fall asleep while driving. 548 people have died on the Yamuna Expressway in 4,076 road accidents since the expressway opened four-and-a-half years ago. 2016 had witnessed the highest number of accidents on the road, according to a Times of India report.

According to the report, when compared to 2015, there was a 30 percent rise in accidents in 2016, although the number of fatalities saw a drop of 9 percent in 2016. 142 people had died on the expressway in 2015 and 128 persons died in road accidents in 2016. There were 1,193 road accidents in 2015 compared to 919 accidents in 2016.

A unanimous decision to serve tea, water and coffee was taken in a security enhancement meeting attended by officials from Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), police, Jaypee Infratech and RITES. The decision was taken just to reduce accidents on the 165 km entry-restricted expressway.

The concessionaire was also pulled up by YEIDA for not improving the infrastructure on the expressway. YEIDA has also warned Jaypee Infratech to improve the facilities or face action. Arunveer Singh, CEO of Yamuna Authority, has told Jaypee that he saw many faults on the expressway. YEIDA officials have told Jaypee Infratech that he would be forced to write to the state government and ask them to revoke toll collecting rights from the company, according to DNA.

Jaypee Infratech is supposed to spend 20 percent of its toll collection on the maintenance of the expressway. According to YEIDA officials, the concessionaire is not spending the required amount, DNA reported.