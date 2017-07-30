Free-parking boards put up in Gurgaon

The MCG has installed such banners outside many buildings including ABW Tower, Sewa Corporate Park, Platinum Mall, Vipul Agora, First India Place and DLF Corporate Park. (PTI)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started placing signboards at malls and other buildings located here on Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) road, indicating free parking, an official said on Sunday. This step was undertaken after receiving complaints that mall owners are charging for parking vehicles despite stating otherwise. MCG Commissioner V. Umashankar said that they have started placing notice boards on the entry of malls which reads: “The basement parking of this mall is free as per declaration of mall owner.”

“For any complaint, please feel free to contact MCG toll free number 18001801817 or email on support@mcg.gov.in,” the board read. The MCG has installed such banners outside many buildings including ABW Tower, Sewa Corporate Park, Platinum Mall, Vipul Agora, First India Place and DLF Corporate Park.