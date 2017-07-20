Four Muslim men held for killing cow in Banaskantha, says police

The police identified the four accused as Aiyub Vagadiya, Jamaluddin Vagadiya, Arif Vagadiya and Israilbhai Vagadiya of Maanpur village.

The Gujarat police today arrested four Muslim men for allegedly killing a cow and booked them under a newly-enacted law, which provides for life term for slaughtering a cow. The four were arrested for “killing” the cow which had entered their cattle shed in Maanpur village of Banaskantha district, said the police, adding they would be tried under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation(Amendment) Act-2017. The police identified the four accused as Aiyub Vagadiya, Jamaluddin Vagadiya, Arif Vagadiya and Israilbhai Vagadiya of Maanpur village. The police arrested the four on a complaint by Kansa village resident Raghabhai Bumadiya, who approached Danta taluka police station yesterday and alleged that the accused had killed one of his cows after it entered their cattle shed.

“In his complaint, Raghabhai claimed his son had taken their cows and goats for grazing to the neighbouring Maanpur village yesterday. As some of the cows inadvertently entered into a cattle shed, four members of the family confronted Raghabhai’s son and scolded him,” said Police Sub-Inspector A R Vala.

“Though his son tendered an apology, the accused attacked one of the cows in a fit of rage and killed the animal using sticks, choppers and axe. Based on his complaint, we lodged a case yesterday for killing the cattle under section 429 of the Indian Penal Code and the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act-2017,” said Vala, adding that the four were arrested today. “Since the new Act against cow slaughter has come into force recently, all these accused will be tried under sections 8 and 10 of the Act,” said Vala.

The Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was passed by the state assembly on March 31. This amended Act provides for not less than 10 years in jail which can extend up to life term for those found to be involved in the slaughter of bovines, including cows, calves, bulls and bullocks. In the previous Act, which was in place since 2011, the maximum jail term for such acts was seven years.