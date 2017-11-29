Four multi-level parking lots to come up in south Delhi

Four new automated, multi-level parking facilities will come up in south Delhi as the standing committee of the area’s civic body today approved the decision.

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Bhupender Gupta, was quoted as saying in an SDMC statement that Rs 73.13 cr would be spent on commissioning of the facilities which will accommodate a total of 524 cars, "In a number of meetings with Delhi L-G and representatives of municipal corporations, the DDA, Traffic Police and transport department, instructions were issued for construction of new automated, multi-level car parking lots in view of parking problems. "The sites for the new parking facilities were selected on the basis of a survey conducted for the purpose," he said. Gupta said that the panel has given its nod for construction of a shuttle-type automated car parking for 200 cars with an estimated cost of Rs 29.58 cr at GK-I, M-Block Market.

“The committee today also approved construction of a tower-type automated car parking for 180 cars with an estimated cost of Rs 24.20 cr at GK-II, M-Block Market. A tower-type automated car parking for 72 cars will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 9.68 cr at Malviya Nagar Market. “It has also given nod for construction of a tower-type automated car parking for 72 cars with an estimated cost of Rs 9.68 cr at SDA Market,” he added. The parking lots will have fire-fighting system, power back-up with a DG set and CCTV cameras. A perfect provision has been made for a foolproof operation and maintenance system, Gupta said.

The chairman also said the SDMC will provide laboratory and imaging facilities at its eight major dispensaries, two each in every zone, to the patients. “Since, the patients visiting SDMC’s dispensaries are mostly from the economically weaker sections, and others who are unable to pay higher charges for treatment, the SDMC has decided to provide all blood based tests and common imaging investigation under a public-private-partnership model,” he said. He said all blood-related tests including blood sugar, culture, hemoglobin, blood group, and other required X-ray tests, will become within the reach of the common man, and they will not feel economically burdened.