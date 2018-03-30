Four Keralites suspected to have joined IS reportedly killed

A family of three and another person from Kasaragod district of Kerala, suspected to have joined terror outfit Islamic State, have been reportedly killed.

A family of three and another person from Kasaragod district of Kerala suspected to have joined terror outfit Islamic State, have been reportedly killed, according to information reaching one of the relatives of the deceased. The deceased were among the 21 persons from Kasaragod district who went missing and later reportedly joined the ISIS in 2016.

One of the relatives of the deceased has received a message that they have been killed, Kasaragod district panchayat member V P P Mustafa said. But there were no details about how it happened, source of the information or from where it came, he told PTI. When contacted, police also confirmed that such a message had been received three days ago. As per the information, the deceased were Shihas, his wife Ajmala and their child, all hailing from Padana, and Muhammed Mansad from Thrikaripur in Kasaragod district.

The National Investigation Agency has been probing the case of the missing Keralites, suspected to have joined the terror group. Among them, 17 were from Kasaragod and four from Palakkad.They include four women and three children. As per reports, these people had gone to Syria and Afghanistan and later reached the terror camps.