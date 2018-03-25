Four gang-rape accused paraded in public by Bhopal police, slapped by women; see pics

The attempt of the police has been lauded by locals as they believe it will instill fear among criminals and make residents feel same. (ANI)

Bhopal police on Sunday made four gang-rape accused parade in the city. ANI reported that the accused were not just paraded but also made to do sit-ups in the public and were slapped by women. A girl student was gang-raped by two men, including one of her friend, the Maharana Pratap area of Bhopal on Saturday night. The accused were arrested on Sunday.

Bhopal police have started a new trend of parading habitual offenders in the public. Most of the habitual offenders have been molesters. The attempt of the police has been lauded by locals as they believe it will instill fear among criminals and make residents feel same.

According to ANI, the girl was gang-raped after being abducted from MP Nagar by two youths in Bhopal. The incident had taken place at around 10 PM on Saturday night. Police said one of the accused was a friend of the victim. He trapped the victim in the guise of seeking some help. Bhopal Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha told ANI, “All four involved arrested. One of the accused who used to be her friend tried to contact her, invited her to meet her at some place to sort out issues. He then took her to his friend’s house & called other friends to the place, where she was raped.”

Earlier this year, a 16-year old tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. She was allegedly not to file a police complaint, an official had said. The family was also offered a compromise so that they do not complain against the accused, he had said as per PTI. The girl had, however, managed to reach nearby Harda district and filed a complaint with police, almost two weeks after the incident, the official said, according to the report. She was allegedly raped by five persons at Hardadadu village in Betul on January 11. Harada’s Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh told the agency.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, a professor of Gurukul College in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area was arrested on charges of charges of molestation under sections of IPC and POCSO Act. The professor had allegedly sought sexual favours from a 17-year-old student for passing her in exams.