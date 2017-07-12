Four-day Monsoon session of Delhi Assembly from August 8: Manish Sisodia

Nine crucial bills, passed by the Delhi Assembly since the AAP came to power in 2015, have been pending with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. (PTI)

The Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on August 8 and will continue for four days, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. An official said the government may again table its pending bills which were passed by the Delhi Assembly, but sent back by the Centre, citing that the AAP dispensation had not taken consent of the Lt Governor.

“Bills passed by the Delhi Assembly in 2015 and pending final clearance are currently being reviewed by the Delhi government. Let’s see how many of them will be tabled in the House,” the official said. Last week, Kejriwal had directed the law department to submit a “way forward” roadmap on legislative bills which are awaiting clearance from the Centre.

Nine crucial bills, passed by the Delhi Assembly since the AAP came to power in 2015, have been pending with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. These include Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill, 2015, Minimum Wages Bill, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Amendment) Bill 2015 and a bill to amend the Working Journalists and Other Newspaper Employees (Condition of Service) Act, among others.

The AAP dispensation has been at loggerheads with the Centre and has repeatedly accused it of blocking key bills, thereby not letting the Delhi government to function.