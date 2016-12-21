Four cutting quotes by Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala against RBI’s Rs 5000 U-turn

The Congress leader has termed RBI as “Reverse Bank of India”. (PTI)

Taking a jibe at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Congress politician Randeep Singh Surjewala has said that RBI has become ‘Reverse Bank of India’. Even after 43 days since the demonetisation move was undertaken by the Narendra Modi government. The RBI has changed norms 126 times, added the MLA from Haryana.

Two days ago on December 19 a notice from RBI had issued a qualified restriction on people from depositing amounts over Rs 5,000 in old currency notes of Rs 500 and 1000 more than once until December 30. The notice issued by RBI also specified that those people depositing amounts above Rs 5,000 will be questioned as to why they were unable to deposit them before. Surjewala added that the fight against ill-gotten wealth must continue and said, “Congress has always supported any step against black money, and will continue to do so”.

The RBI had to reconsider it’s decision on the maximum cap of Rs 5000 deposits within two days, after going through immense pressure mounted by the public. Now that the decision has been overturned people can deposit any amount over Rs 5000 by the old currency notes as many times until December 30, 2016.

1. Surjewala said: While Modiji withdraws Rs 1000 note on one side, he introduces Rs2000 note on the other side? Does it not defeat his own argument?

2. Surjewala said: RBI’s printing press have the capacity to print only 300 crore notes per month as compared to the cash demand of Rs 2,100 crores across Indian market.

3. Surjewala said: If the capacity of all the four currency printing presses in India is taken into account then it will take around seven months for the mints to fulfill cash demands across India.”

4. Surjewala said: Till Rs 500 notes are printed in adequate numbers, the currency pain would not go away since Rs 2,000 notes are difficult to exchange for lower denominations.