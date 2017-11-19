Four cops suspended over DJ party in police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district

Four police personnel of Deepankheda police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district have been suspended on reports that a music party was organised on its campus and drunk people danced at the main gate, a senior official said today.

Four police personnel of Deepankheda police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district have been suspended on reports that a music party was organised on its campus and drunk people danced at the main gate, a senior official said today. “This action was taken after the reports that a DJ party was organised at Deepankheda police station, about 110 kms away from the district, on the night of Friday (November 17) in which people danced in an inebriated condition,” Vidisha Superintendent of Police Vineet Kapoor told PTI over phone. An initial inquiry into the incident was conducted by Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Sironj. According to SP, the suspended personnel comprise Deepankheda police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Parmar, a head constable, and two jawans.

As per the probe, a DJ party was organised on the police station campus in the presence of Parmar and drunk people danced at the main gate of the police station. “This was inappropriate and against the duties of a police officer,” as per the suspension order. Vidisha’s Additional Superintendent of Police has been asked to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.