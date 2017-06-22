Four AAP MLAs faint after scuffle outside Punjab Assembly over alleged FM beggar remark against farmers

A scuffle broke out today between AAP MLA Sukhpal Khaira, Simarjeet Singh Bains and Balwinder Bains of Lok Insaf Party with security officials outside Punjab Assembly. (ANI image)

A scuffle broke out today between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sukhpal Khaira, Simarjeet Singh Bains and Balwinder Bains of Lok Insaf Party with security officials outside Punjab Assembly. The incident took place after Assembly Speaker had suspended four AAP MLAs for creating ruckus after the state Finance Minister allegedly likened farmers with beggars, according to India Today report. It has been learned that four AAP MLAs fainted after the scuffle. This comes a week after SAD-BJP and AAP MLAs had created an uproar over farm debt waiver and sand mining issues. The House was adjourned twice. The Speaker suspended all the members of AAP for the day. Simarjit Singh Bains was also suspended for rest of the budget session after he had hurled papers at the Chair along with some members.

Chief Minister of Punjab Capt. Amarinder Singh on Thursday accused SAD and AAP of trying to mislead people. Singh claimed that Opposition had spread too many misconceptions regarding farm debt waiver and educational initiatives. Lashing out at Opposition, the Chief Minister said that unfortunate sanctity of question hour not maintained by both opposition parties. CM Singh said he was disgusted after a lady marshal was physically assaulted. He stressed that budget allocation of Rs 1500 crore for farm debt waiver was only first installment.

Last week, when the session commenced, Akalis and BJP members stood up and demanded a discussion on loan waiver for farmers before taking up questions from the members of the House. SAD-BJP members said their adjournment motion on debt waiver be allowed to which the Speaker said he did not receive their motion in time. Leader of opposition and AAP MLA H S Phoolka also sought debate on the farm debt waiver. Akalis and BJP members led by former minister Ajit Singh Kohar raised slogans against the state government for not fulfilling poll promise of debt waiver.

Watch this video

#Watch | Suspended neta creates ruckus, scuffle breaks out between Khaira & secretariat staff. pic.twitter.com/Db7seqPoDy — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 22, 2017

As the Speaker failed to convince protesting MLAs of SAD, the cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu took potshots at protesting members, saying people forced them to bite the dust during the polls.