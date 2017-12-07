Fortis hospital in Gurugram denies allegations of offering bribes to deceased girl’s father; Anil Vij orders its removal from govt panel

Fortis hospital Gurugram case: The hospital denied the assertions or allegations of any bribe being paid to Singh and said that it did offer a refund of the out-of-pocket expenses incurred by the family. (Reuters)

Fortis hospital Gurugram case: The father of deceased girl Jayant Singh who was treated for dengue at the Fortis hospital, made a big revelation today against the hospital, saying that the authorities allegedly tried to buy him off in order to settle the matter and to assure that he stops his social media campaign and doesn’t take any legal action against them. However, the hospital denied the assertions or allegations of any bribe being paid to Singh and said that it did offer a refund of the out-of-pocket expenses incurred by the family. “We categorically deny assertions or allegations of any bribe being paid to Jayant Singh (father of deceased girl who was treated for dengue at the hospital). Fortis did offer a refund of the out-of-pocket expenses incurred by the family,” the hospital said. Jayant Singh is the father of seven-year-old Adya who died because of dengue at Fortis hospital.

Jayant had accused the hospital authorities of offering him a cheque worth Rs 10,37,889, refunding the entire amount that he had given for the treatment of his child. In addition, he accused them of offering him an extra Rs 25 lakh for him to settle the matter. “They also said they will be offering me Rs 25 lakh cash on top of this, and said that I will have to sign, enter into a legal agreement assuring to stop my social media campaign, or going to court and taking legal action against them.”

While yesterday, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had slammed the hospital for causing the death of a child due to negligence and had assured that they are going to file an FIR against the hospital. Today Vij ordered the removal of Gurgaon’s Fortis Hospital from a list of private hospitals empanelled with the Haryana government. This came a day after a committee found several irregularities on its part that led to the death of a seven-year-old girl suffering from dengue. The decision was taken in the wake of the death of the girl during treatment at the Fortis hospital in September, according to a state government statement. The girl’s parents were charged more than Rs 15 lakh for treatment by the hospital.