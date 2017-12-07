Fortis hospital Gurugram Rs 16 lakh bill case: After girl dies of dengue, father says hospital offered Rs 25 lakh to settle matter

Jayant Singh, Fortis hospital, Social media campaign, Adya, Legal action against the hospital, Fortis Gurugram. (Image: ANI)

Fortis hospital Gurugram case: In a stunning revelation made by Jayant Singh against Fortis hospital, it was revealed that the hospital authorities allegedly tried to buy him off in order to settle the matter and to assure that he stops his social media campaign and doesn’t take any legal action against them. Jayant Singh is the father of seven-year-old Adya who died because of dengue at Fortis hospital. Jayant has accused the hospital authorities of offering him a cheque worth Rs 10,37,889, refunding the entire amount that he had given for the treatment of his child. In addition, he accused them of offering him an extra 25 lakh for him to settle the matter. “They also said they will be offering me Rs 25 lakh cash on top of this, and said that I will have to sign, enter into a legal agreement assuring to stop my social media campaign, or going to court and taking legal action against them.”

Yesterday, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had slammed the hospital for causing the death of a child due to negligence and had assured that they are going to file an FIR against the hospital. He had further said that he will be writing to Indian Medical Association in order to cancel the license of the hospital. “We are going to lodge an FIR against Fortis for criminal negligence on their part. Will also write to IMA to cancel their license. Moreover, we have also given a notice of cancellation of the blood bank in that hospital.” Earlier, Fortis hospital had asked for a whopping amount of Rs 16 lakh for the treatment of 7-year-old Adya. After spending a fortnight at the hospital, the girl died and her parents demanded a probe into the matter. The controversy this bill generated led to the hospital issuing a number of clarifications.

The reports released after the probe by a three-member probe panel, which was constituted by the state government, merit was found in the claim of the family who had said hospital’s negligence had led to their child’s death. In his statement Vij said, the probe panel has found a lot of inconsistencies in the matter. He further said that the correct protocol for diagnosis and medical duties were not followed. Further divulging details, Vij said, Leave Against Medical Advice (LAMA) protocol was not followed. The hospital now stands accused of grave negligence, lapses, unethical and unlawful act.