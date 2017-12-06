Fortis Gurugram case: FIR against hospital for criminal negligence, says Health Minister Anil Vij

Coming down heavily on Fortis hospital in Gurugram, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has said that they are going to lodge an FIR against the hospital. (Image: ANI)

Coming down heavily on Fortis hospital in Gurugram, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has said that they are going to lodge an FIR against the hospital. He also said that he will be writing to Indian Medical Association to lapse the license of the hospital. “We are going to lodge an FIR against Fortis for criminal negligence on their part. Will also write to IMA to cancel their license. Moreover, we have also given a notice of cancellation of the blood bank in that hospital.” The statement by the Health Minister comes after the grave violations by the hospital authorities were underlined by the probe panel. Last month, an incident had taken place at Fortis hospital in Gurugram, where a whopping amount of Rs 16 lakh was asked for dengue treatment from a patient. The patient was a 7-year-old girl Adya of Jayant Singh. The patient had died during the treatment and the parents had demanded a probe in the matter.

After Haryana’s government order to probe the death of Adya, it was found that the hospital was responsible and was accused of grave negligence, lapses, unethical and unlawful act as per the Indian Express report. As per the reports revealed by the three-member probe panel, which was constituted by the state government, Vij said that a criminal case will be registered against the hospital on charges of “causing death by negligence” under Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While talking to media persons, Vij said, the probe panel has found a lot of discrepancies in the matter. He further said that the correct protocol for diagnosis and medical duties were not followed, and the child death was caused as one of the protocol was not followed. Further divulging the details, Vij said, Leave Against Medical Advice (LAMA) protocol was not followed. He even said that the child was taken off in an ordinary ambulance even when she was on the ventilator. “The Ventilator was taken off and even the ambubag was not provided that eventually led to the child’s death, which is a very serious irregularity,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Since last month, cases of dengue had taken a surge in Delhi-NCR, with at least 485 cases of dengue reported last month. Even the cases of malaria and chikungunya had seen a surge at 1,111 and 878, until November 18.