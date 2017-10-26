Former US envoy Richard Verma joins board of India centric advocacy group

The Indian-American diplomat is currently the vice chairman of The Asia Group. (PTI)

Richard Verma, the former US ambassador to India, has joined the board of an India-centric advocacy group. Verma’s extensive career and long-standing knowledge of foreign policy makes him an invaluable addition to the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) board, an official release said.

“Rich Verma is one of the most profoundly influential individuals for US-India relations, and we could not be more honoured and excited to welcome him to the USISPF Board, a powerful group that will undoubtedly make serious strides in partnership and trade growth between the United States and India,” said Mukesh Aghi, the USISPF president.

The Indian-American diplomat is currently the vice chairman of The Asia Group.

He served as America’s top diplomat to India till January 20. The post is still vacant. President Donald Trump has nominated Ken Juster as his new envoy to India. Confirmation of his nomination is still in the process.

“While serving as Ambassador to India, I saw first-hand the exciting work that US companies are doing across India and in cooperation with domestic partners,” Verma said.

The USISPF provides a critical platform to advance commercial ties, and I am delighted to join the Board of this new leading organisation, he said.

As the 25th US Ambassador to India, Verma championed increased US-India relations and made impactful strides in defense, trade, and clean energy.

He oversaw an unprecedented nine meetings between the President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi – leading to over 100 new initiatives and more than 40 government-to-government dialogues.