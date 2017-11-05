Former Union minister ND Tiwari hospitalised, put on life support

(Source: PTI)

Former Union minister ND Tiwari (Narayan Dutt) has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Max Hospital located in Saket, New Delhi. As per a tweet by ANI, he is suffering from low blood pressure and he has been put on the life support system. Earlier on September 20, Tiwari was admitted to the same hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage, as per a report by The Indian Express. As per a statement, released earlier by his family, “He suffered from brain stroke and also a paralytic attack in the right part of his body. Thus, he was immediately rushed to the South Delhi’s Max Hospital.” The 91-year-old veteran leader has served as a Union Minister in successive Congress governments.

He was thrice the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (1976–77, 1984–85, 1988–89) and once the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand (2002–2007). He has also served as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh from 2007 until 2009, when he was forced to resign following a sex scandal. It must be noted that he is the only Indian to have served as Chief Minister of two states.

(More details on the report are awaited)