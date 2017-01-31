Former top cop Rakesh Maria: ‘Was misquoted in Sheena Bora case’

Current Director-General of Home Guards and former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Rakesh Maria. Source: PTI

60-year-old Director-General of Home Guards and former Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Rakesh Maria who retired on January 31 made a shocking revelation about the Sheena Bora murder case. He said, “Was misquoted in Sheena Bora case I said about the accused who were influential and suppressed the case for 3 yrs.” Maria expressed for that cops who investigated the sensational murder case, but were not given the due credit. “I feel bad for the team which remained unrecognised and did not get credit for the detection and a good job done by them.” Rahul Mukerjea the son of Peter Mukerjea who is one of the accused in the case, raised questions via twitter, “So who exactly influenced the probe in 2012? Is Maria referring to Indrani having spoken to Bharti? Or is there more to this? Why the secrecy?”

While talking about the night of 26/11, when there were a number of attacks by the terrorists in the city of Mumbai in 2008 Maria said, “26/11 was a unique night, won’t wish it on anyone; we did our best on that night. My only regret is the death of the officers. Main issue on 26/11 was motivating officers to go out. I had instructed teams to go to various spots, my only regret is the death of the officers. The yardstick for measuring performance that night was either you died or were injured. I was the unfortunate one who was not injured or dead.”

While talking about his contribution Maria said, “Unfortunately the yardstick for measuring one’s contribution in the 26/11 attack was if an officer was injured or he died. It was my bad luck that I asked my men to assemble at the crime branch to collect their weapons, the then CP, Hasan Gafoor saw me and ordered me to take charge of the control room. I did whatever was best possible. My only regret is that I wasn’t there. If I could rewind my life, I would go back and try to rescue the three.”