Former SP leader Gaurav Bhatia joins BJP; Here are top 5 points to know

Gaura Bhatia is son of late Virendra Bhatia, Uttar Pradesh’s former advocate general. (ANI)

In less than two months of resigning from Samajwadi Party (SP), its leader and spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Sunday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Bhatia who was the National President of the Legal Wing of the Samajwadi Party resigned from all the posts he was holding at that time saying his decision was “firmly entrenched” in his “principles of democracy and socialism”. The political leader announced his resignation on social media platforms on February 5 ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in which the party witnessed a heavy defeat even after its much-talked alliance with Congress. Although Bhatia at the time of resignation said he had not decided of joining any other political party, today he announced that he has joined the saffron party. Let’s take a look at several key points:

1: Gaura Bhatia is the son of late Virendra Bhatia, Uttar Pradesh’s former advocate general and also a Rajya Sabha member. He graduated from Bridgeport, USA and did his law graduation from Lucknow University. He was considered very close to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

2: In his association with SP over one and a half decade, Bhatia represented the party at every front including numerous television debates. He was appointed as the additional advocate general to represent the state in the apex court in 2012 by the UP state government.

3: In 2016, the UP government reportedly removed Bhatia from the post of state government’s Additional Advocate General. However, he had denied reports of his removal, saying he had chosen to “resign”. He took to social media to announce that he had resigned from the mentioned post and that his resignation was sent to the then UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

4: The split with SP became inevitable after Gaurav Bhatia’s name did not figure in the list of spokespersons released on January 27 by the party’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhary ahead of UP assembly polls. According to Bhatia, the party had not informed him that he had been removed from the post of spokesperson, according to The Indian Express reports.

READ | Former Samajwadi Party leader Gaurav Bhatia joins BJP

5: Before resigning from SP, Bhatia had mentioned that he took the decision as it was hard for him to continue serving the party when it is compromising the very principles of democracy, secularism and socialism that he had always believed in.