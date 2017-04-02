Former Samajwadi Party leader Gaurav Bhatia to join BJP today

Gaurav Bhatia had resigned the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP on February 5 ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. (ANI)

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, reported the news agency ANI. Bhatia had resigned the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP on February 5 ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. On social media, the leader had shared that he had decided to resign from the post of National President of the Legal Wing of the Samajwadi Party and all other posts related to the Samajwadi party. He had then claimed that his decision was firmly entrenched in his principles of democracy and socialism. Bhatia, who was associated with the party for over one and a half decade had mentioned in his social media post that it had become hard for him to continue serving the party when it was compromising the very principles of democracy, secularism and socialism that he had always believed in. Around two months of the resignation, he is now reportedly joining the saffron party.

After forwarding his resignation, Bhatia thanked Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav for reposting trust in him and had wished him “good luck” for UP assembly elections that the state witnessed recently.

Before the elections, the then ruling party – SP – put all its effort to continue ruling the state for another five years that included a major alliance with Congress party. However, the voters stood behind Narendra Modi-led BJP and heavily voted in favour of the latter. This resulted in BJP winning 325 seats out of 403 seats whereas the SP-Congress alliance limited to only 54 seats in the state.

Earlier, former Congress leader, SM Krishna who served as the Minister of External Affairs from 2009 to 2012 also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March at the party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of party President Amit Shah.