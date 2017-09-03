Former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu: Even one accident causes pain, so I took moral responsibility

The Railway Minister also said that the number of train accidents had come down when he was the Railway Minister. (ANI)

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday said that he stepped down from the post of Railways Minister as he took moral responsibility for the spate of train accidents which took place last month. The Railway Minister also said that the number of train accidents had come down when he was the Railway Minister. Prabhu told news agency ANI ”Even one accident that takes place causes pain, so I took moral responsibility.” The minister also said ”if you look at any five-year record, particularly the last three years, then you would see that the number of accidents has come down.” Prabhu made these comments hours after he had stepped down from the post of Union Railway Minister. Prabhu had offered to step down from the post on Wednesday but was asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wait, according to the Indian Express.

The former Rail Minister had faced sharp criticism after the derailment of the Kalinga Utkal Express in Khatauli, Uttar Pradesh. More than 20 passengers had died and over 150 passengers were injured in that rail mishap. Initial investigation revealed that the accident was caused due to the negligence of the staff on duty. Just as the investigations in the case began, nine coaches of Kaifiyat Express derailed in Araria, Bihar. The chorus for Prabhu’s resignation grew after the derailment of the second train, according to an Indian Express report.

Thanks to all 13 Lacs+ rail family for their support,love,goodwill.I will always cherish these memories with me.Wishing u all a great life — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) September 3, 2017

Suresh Prabhu was replaced by Piyush Goyal as the Union Railways Minister today. Prabhu has taken over as the Minister of Commerce and Industry after stepping down as the rail minister. Before stepping down Prabhu thanked the railway family for their love, support and goodwill, IE reported.