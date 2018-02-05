Former President Pratibha Patil waits half an hour for flight to land

A Jet Airways flight with former president Pratibha Patil onboard today had to wait for over half an hour to land at the Sanganer airport due to ongoing work on the runway. (Image: Reuters)

A Jet Airways flight with former president Pratibha Patil onboard today had to wait for over half an hour to land at the Sanganer airport due to ongoing work on the runway. According to the airport officials, the flight, which reached before time, came when the runway was closed for one hour — from 2.20 pm to 3.20 pm. “For this specific time period of one hour, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was issued but the flight came before time therefore it was kept on hold in the air,” the airport director J S Balhara told PTI. However, the flight was landed on priority after the NOTAM period got over, Balhara informed.

Former president Pratibha Patil was among the 68 passengers travelling in the flight from Indore to Jaipur. The flight, which arrived here at 2.42 pm, was in the air and could land on the runway at 3.25 pm only after the runway was opened. NOTAM is a notice to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the safety of the flight.