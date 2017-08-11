Former President Pranab Mukherjee says, argumentative Indian acceptable, but not intolerant India

In the wake of the ongoing debate over nationalism and intolerance in the country, Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday said an ’emphatic no’ to ‘intolerant India’. (PTI)

In the wake of the ongoing debate over nationalism and intolerance in the country, Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday said an ’emphatic no’ to ‘intolerant India’. Mukherjee was speaking at the launch of historian and TMC MP Sugata Bose’s book ‘The Nation As Mother and Other Visions of Nationhood’ in Delhi. During his address, Pranab said that he understands the debates and discussions over the issue but fails to comprehend intolerant India. “I can understand argumentative Indian, I can understand vigorous debates, discussions and dissensions but, to my mind, I failed to comprehend intolerant India. Argumentative Indian totally acceptable, and perhaps with equal emphasis I can say — intolerant India, not,” Mukherjee was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

The book launch was followed by a panel discussion between Sugata Bose, Ashoka University VC Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The panel discussion revolved around the theme of nationalism and secularism.

While, Mukherjee also underlined that the concept of ‘Bharat Mata’ as an emotional construct and said that it must not be accorded as a ‘religious identity’. He said, “The depiction of nation as a mother is an emotional and human construct rather than a religious identity,” as reported by The Indian Express. He emphasised that it should be accordingly be treated so. The former President also called for cultural intimacy among the different community and said that today we need healthy debates on the kind of nation we want to build for our future.