Former Noida, Yamuna Expressway chief engineer Yadav Singh spent whopping Rs 10.6 cr on lavish lifestyle

Former Noida, Yamuna Expressway chief engineer Yadav Singh. (Photo: IE)

Bureaucrat Yadav Singh who is now behind bars spent a whopping Rs 10.6 crore on lavish lifestyle at the time when he was the chief engineer of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway. This information was revealed in the third charge sheet filed against Singh by CBI in a disproportionate assets case submitted before a Ghaziabad court last month. The Rs 10 crore was spent by Singh during 20004 to 2014 on a lavish lifestyle that included trips to foreign locations and also a lavish dinner served to over 5000 guests at the wedding of his daughter. While the third charge sheet reveals the amount of money that Singh spent when he was at the position, the first two accuse him of corruption at the time when the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) was in power in the state.

According to a Times of India report, the third charge sheet filed against Singh alleges that the worth of assets disproportionate to Singh’s known sources of income during 2004-14 was over Rs 23 crore. It also reveals that apart from three companies more than 44 plots are there in the name of Singh’s family members. The charge sheet states that Yadav Singh in the year 2008, bought dinner for over 5000 guests at the wedding hosted for his daughter Karuna Singh that was hosted at the Noida Stadium. It also states that Singh’s wife Kusumlata in the year 2013 bought jewellery worth Rs 1 crore from malls and showrooms in Noida. Her jewellery included a Kundan necklace worth Rs 5.21 lakh, gold and diamond sets worth Rs 67.9 lakh and precious stones worth Rs 22.64 lakh.

It was also revealed in the charge sheet that a total of 21 air conditioners worth Rs 8.94 lakhs were bought by the family members of Yadav Singh in one go for their bungalow that is located in the Sector 51 of Noida.

It earlier reports, a Singh’s chartered accountant, Mohan Lal Rathi’s statement made a sensational twist in the DA and corruption cases. Rathi moved an application before a Ghaziabad court last month and stated that he wants to turn approver and depose as a witness against the suspended top bureaucrat.