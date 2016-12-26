Former NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam quits party

Former MLA Ramesh Kadam has quit NCP alleging that the leadership has “failed to act” against the reported anti-party activities of former minister Bhaskar Jadhav which led to electoral losses in Chiplun municipal council polls. (ANI)

Talking to PTI, Kadam who was incharge of party’s election campaign in the taluka for the recently held council polls alleged that Jadhav had “sabotaged” the process which gave an advantage to Shiv Sena and BJP and led to loss of NCP.

“In Chiplun council election, Shiv Sena emerged as a single largest party with ten seats, followed by BJP and Congress winning 5 each, while NCP managed to get only 4. Jadhav helped Shiv Sena in the polls. Even the Municipal Council President post went to BJP,” Kadam who represented Chiplun assembly seat in 2004, said.

In the municipal council election held in 2011, Jadhav had fielded an entire panel led by his son against party’s official nominees, Kadam alleged. “Despite complaints, the leadership did not take any cognizance. Instead, Jadhav was promoted from minister of state to cabinet rank,” he alleged.

Kadam said he was feeling “suffocated” in the party which he had helped build since its formation in 1999. Jadhav, a former Sena legislator from Chiplun was denied ticket in 2004 and he had contested as an Independent. Later Jadhav joined the NCP. Kadam had also unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls in 2009.

Asked about his future move, Kadam said, he will take a call after meeting his supporters on Thursday. The resignation letter has been sent to state NCP President Sunil Tatkare on Saturday. “I have not received any response so far,” he said.

When contacted, Jadhav told PTI that instead of levelling charges against him, Kadam should give a count of how many times he quit NCP for his selfish interests.

“He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls for Raigad Lok Sabha seat on Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) ticket. Later he returned to the NCP fold. Similarly, about a year ago, he sided with Shiv Sena for district bank elections,” Jadhav said in response to allegations levelled against him.