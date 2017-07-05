Former MD of Tata Finance Dilip Pendse found dead in Matunga

Photo for representation only. (Reuters)

In some disturbing news for the corporate sector, it has been reported that former MD of Tata Finance Dilip Pendse has been found dead in Matunga. According to ANI, Mumbai Police has registered an accidental death report in the case. Mumbai Police press relations officer said, “It is a suicide. He was found hanging at his office. The investigation is underway.” According to the Mumbai Police PRO, a suicide note has been found that cited, “frustrated due to personal life issues,” as the reason behind the death of Former MD Tata Finance Dilip Pendse.

Further details awaited.