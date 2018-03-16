Former Karnataka top cop ‘objectifies’ Nirbhaya’s mother, says ‘women should surrender to rapists’

Karnataka’s former Director General of Police HT Sangliana has kicked up a storm over his shocking and vile statements against the mother of December 12 Delhi gangrape victim Nirbhaya. (D Roopa/Twitter)

Karnataka’s former Director General of Police HT Sangliana has kicked up a storm over his shocking and vile statements against the mother of December 12 Delhi gangrape victim Nirbhaya. In comments that were made in the presence of Asha Devi, the mother of 2012 victim, whose death sparked protests on a national level, Sangliana said she has a ‘good physique’ and that he can “imagine how beautiful the gangrape victim would have been”. The Ex-DGP stormed up a massive controversy while speaking at an event organised to honour women last week, including Asha Devi and women like her. His controversial statement reportedly did not end there. Sangliana further said that if rape victims are overpowered, they should surrender, and follow up the case later. He asserted that by doing so, the victims can remain safe and prevent themselves from being killed.

Met Nirbhaya’s mother today. She spoke how the society stigmatises rape victims rather than stigmatising the culprits. It’s for citizens to play active role in checking crimes against women. Ex MP, retd IPS Sangliana was present I received “Nirbhaya Award” on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/ifjeaBpnf1 — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) March 9, 2018

Later, Sangliana while taking to the press justified his statement saying, “I consider my statement to be totally within the limit and I feel people are making an issue out of a non-issue. I said it in order to emphasise the importance of protection and security to women, they should be given protection at all times.” Asha Devi was invited at the ceremony as a chief guest where the DGP was one of the award presenters. Sangliana’s insensitive and disgraceful comment drew flak from all quarters since Sangliana was considered to be a cop who always fought against corruption and dishonesty. Guests attending the event were appalled at the statement and some of them even left in protest.

LISTEN IN | TIMES NOW’s @dpkBopanna confronts former DGP of Karnataka Police HT Sangliana over his offensive remarks on Nirbhaya and her mother #NirbhayaMaligned pic.twitter.com/naMeZiEOZl — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 16, 2018

An awardee at the function, Anita Cheria during her acceptance speech criticised the DGP’s remarks and said that such remarks from a top cop only shows how long a path this country has to go before any favourable change for women is seen. It is not the first time Nirbhaya was blamed for the harrowing ordeal she went through. Nirbhaya victim Jyoti Singh was 23-year-old medical student who was gangraped, badly beaten and brutally tortured by six men in a moving bus which she boarded from Munirka. The incident happened on December 12, 2012 in which a 16-year-old juvenile was also involved.