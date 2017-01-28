Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna resigns from Congress

SMKrishna’s move came following disappointment over the way Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ignored the senior leader in party activities. (PTI)

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and senior Congress leader SM Krishna today resigned from the party, according to ANI. In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the senior Congress leader informed about his decision to leave Congress Working Committee and the party. Reportedly, Krishna’s move came following disappointment over the way Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ignored the senior leader in party activities. The leader is expected to declare his decision to the media on Sunday.

Being a part of the Congress party for a long period of time, SM Krishna had contested elections during Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi’s rule. He had become a Member of Parliament in 1968. Krishna became the Chief Minister of Karnataka in 1999 and retained the position till 2004. The 84-year-old leader also served as External Affairs Minister during Dr Manmohan Singh’s government.