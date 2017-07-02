Former Indian diplomat Nirupam Sen dead

Nirupam Sen, a former Indian Permanent Representative to the UN with former Prime Minsiter Manmohan Singh

Nirupam Sen, a former Indian Permanent Representative to the UN, passed away here on Sunday. He was 70. Succeeding Vijay K. Nambiar, Sen served as India’s Permanent Representative from September 2004 to March 2009. After retirement, Sen was appointed Special Senior Advisor to the UN General Assembly President.

Sen also served as India’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Bulgaria and Norway. “Saddened at the passing of illustrious diplomat … My condolences to his friends and family,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.