Former Flipkart execs Mukesh Bansal, Ankit Nagori led CureFit acquires yoga brand

Mukesh Bansal

CureFit, a healthcare and wellness start-up founded by former Flipkart executives Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, has announced the acquisition of a Bengaluru based yoga brand – a1000yoga for an undisclosed sum.

This is the third acquisition by CureFit in the fitness vertical in less than a year after Cult and Tribe Fitness Centress. a1000yoga with a couple of centres in Bengaluru was established in 2011 by Pradeep Sattwmaya with an aim of making high quality yoga education accessible.

This acquisition is expected to consolidate CureFit’s offering in the fitness segment and establishing its existing brand CultFit as a holistic fitness training facility in Bangalore by the end of this year.

Ankit Nagori, founder, CureFit said, “We are excited to announce the acquisition of a1000yoga. Yoga is rising as one of the favored wellness choices amongst our key target group. This once thought traditional practice is now being embraced quickly as a contemporary form of wellness. a1000yoga’s depth of Yoga offerings and quality trainers will accentuate CULT’s offerings.”

Founded in 2016 CureFit has raised funding from investors such as Kalaari Capital, Accel Partners and IDG Ventures.