Former Dubai top cop praises Indians, calls Pakistanis a threat

Dhahi Khalfan, security head of Emirate of Dubai has called Pakistanis a threat and has praised Indians.

Lt Gen Dhahi Khalfan, the head of security of Emirate of Dubai and former Dubai Police Chief has accused Pakistanis of being a “dangerous threat to Gulf nations”. Earlier he had also tweeted in Arabic saying “The Pakistanis pose a serious threat to the Gulf communities for the drug they bring with them to our countries”.

A similar trend of tweets by Lt Gen Dhahi had followed in accusing Pakistani nationals, reported Dawn. The tweet had come at the backdrop of a drug racket that was busted in Dubai. A photograph was also attached to the tweet. The photograph Dubai authorities arresting a gang of three Pakistanis for smuggling drugs.

Lt Gen Dhahi Khalfan also made an appeal to his fellow citizens, asking them not to employ Pakistani citizens. The former Chief of Dubai Police also went on to say that it was their national duty to not hire Pakistanis.

In a series of tweets, he has accused the Pakistanis and has praised the Indians. He said, “Why are the Indians disciplined while disruption, crime, and smuggling are prevalent in the Pakistani community?” He also asserted, “Pakistani nationals should be subjected to increased vigilance and inspection, the same way Bangladeshis face due to their criminal tendencies”.