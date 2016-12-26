Former CVO alleges Rs 450 cr fraud, claims gifts showered on Power Ministry officials

Former Chief Vigilance Officer of NEEPCO Satish Verma. (PTI)

Former Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) alleges that apart from cases related to frauds in inflated bills, there have been instances where top government officials took gifts and accepted hositality that cost the PSU crores of rupees. It is alleged that officials in the Ministry of Power accepted iPads, allowed Vodafone bills to be paid, and even accepted mobile phones.

The former CVO, Satish Verma, who is a Gujarat IPS, also revealed a hospitality bill of Rs 20 lakh for Power Ministry department officials, including 18 for meals at five-star hotels in Delhi. Another bill included Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Baskin Robbins, a box of chocolates, and home delivery orders from Domino’s Pizza.

Satish Verma’s report was sent in July this year, to the ministry, CBI and Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), which included details of “unauthorised” car hires for ministry officials worth lakhs and purchase of dry fruits costing Rs 10.6 lakh. Bills of purchase of turmeric and ginger, and compensations claimed money spent in watching movies in Shillong were also found. Verma’s reports contained all the details of money spent on Power Ministry by NEEPCO between May 2014 and March 2016.

Names of some contractors, NEEPCO officials and local officials in the construction of two dams for the 600-MW Kameng Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh, also cropped up. Verma in his report also alleges that inflated bills may extend up to Rs 450 crore. In the wake of Verma submitting his report, he had been pulled up by NEEPCO for “unauthorised absence” and transferred to Tripura.

The Power Ministry acknowledged that Verma’s reports are being investigated. It did not respond on the specific charges Verma made, except clarifying that NEEPCO records says that the iPad was given to its then CMD P C Pankaj and not the Secretary.

NEEPCO, also in a statement said “no gifts were given to any MoP (Ministry of Power) officials during the period. The list of gifts mentioned cannot be interpreted as gifts as these are mostly miscellaneous office equipments/ data cable, etc., which were given for official use… MoP being the administrative department of the corporation.”